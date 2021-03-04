The police on Thursday arraigned a 32-year-old motorcyclist, Mohammed Sani, in a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged breach of trust and cheating.

Sani, a resident of Ungwan Sarki in Kaduna, is standing trial on a two-count charge of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that one Umar Kabiru reported the matter at the Gabasawa Police station in Kaduna on Feb. 21.

According to Leo, sometime in October 2020, the defendant collected the complainant’s Bajaj motorcycle, valued at N210, 000 for commercial purposes, promising to remit N1, 000 daily.

He said after collecting the motorcycle, the defendant absconded to an unknown destination until he was seen and arrested on Feb. 23.

The prosecutor said when the defendant was arrested, he claimed that he gave the motorcycle to one Shehu Abdullahi who was now at large, as collateral.

Leo added that the said offences contravened Sections 234 and 241 of the Kaduna State Penal Code, 2017.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, granted him N150, 000 bail with one surety.

Emmanuel said the surety must be reasonable and responsible and must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He added that the surety must also produce two passport photographs in the court and adjourned the case until March 25 for hearing.