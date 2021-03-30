A 26-year-old motorcyclist, Luka Christian, on Tuesday appeared at a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged breach of trust and cheating.

Christian, a resident of Goni Gora, Kaduna State, is facing charges of criminal conspiracy, breach of trust and cheating.

The prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Baba, told the court that Linus Artok of Independence Way, Kaduna, reported the matter at the Gabasawa Police Station on Feb. 20.

Baba said the complainant entrusted his Boxer motorcycle valued at N225, 000 to the defendant, with an agreement to remit N8,000 on a weekly basis to him.

He said that the defendant conspired with two others now at large, sold the motorcycle and converted the money to their personal use.

Baba said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 297, 59 and 305 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Hajara Dauda, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one reliable surety resident within the court’s jurisdiction.

She adjourned the matter until April 15 for hearing.