Motorcyclist docked for wrongfully accusing customer of private part theft

828 828

A commercial motorcyclist, Saliu Jubril, was, on Tuesday, arraigned before a Kwara Revenue Court, Ilorin, for wrongful accusation of private part theft.

The defendant was charged with false information and defamation of character, contrary to Sections 156 and 392 of the Penal Code law.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Innocent Owoola, told the court that on July 10, the case was transferred from ‘F’ Division, Tanke, Ilorin.

He said that on the same date, Jubril was at work, on ‘F’ Division-Tipper Garage Area of Tanke when one Emmanuel Taiwo flagged him down to convey him to Sobi area of Ilorin.

“The motorcyclist refused to go to Sobi area, saying that he did not know the place, but claimed that in the process, Taiwo touched him, which made his manhood to disappear.

“Taiwo was arrested in the process, while the motorcyclist was taken to a police clinic for treatment.

“While the motorcyclist was at the clinic, the doctor on duty confirmed that nothing was wrong with him.

“A prostitute was also invited for further examination and it was confirmed that his manhood was very effective at erection,” he said.

The prosecutor said that investigation conducted at the State CID revealed that the motorcyclist was trying to mislead the police, having also defamed the character of Taiwo.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

Also Read:

The Senior Magistrate, AbdulGaniyu Ajia, granted the defendant N200,000 bail, with two sureties in like sum.

Ajia said that one of the sureties must be the Chairman or Secretary of his Okada Union, while the other must be his family member residing in Ilorin.

The case was adjourned till Aug. 9 for further mention.