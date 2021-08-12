Motorcyclist docked for allegedly stealing pots, plates

A 30-year-old motorcyclist, John Audu, on Thursday appeared in a Karu Grade I Area Court, Abuja for allegedly stealing cooking pots and plates.

The police charged Audu with theft.

The prosecution counsel, Olarewaju Osho, told the court that the defendant was arrested on Aug. 6.

He said that the defendant stole two cooking pots, one plate and six take-away plates, all worth N25,000, belonging to M.A. Kwase.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Penal Code.

Audu pleaded not guilty.

The judge, Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 and one surety in like sum.

Maiwada adjourned the case until Sept.6 for hearing.