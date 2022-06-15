Motorcyclist docked for allegedly stabbing woman

A 26-year-old motorcyclist, Musbawu E-shehu was on Wednesday docked in an Upper Area Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, for allegedly stabbing a woman and collecting her belongings.

The police charged E-shehu who resides in Angwan Gwari, Gwagwalada with five of criminal conspiracy, criminal force, assault, causing hurt and extortion.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko, told the court that the complainant Shigaba Joseph, reported the matter at the police station on June 7.

Tanko said that the defendant accosted the complainant on her way back from work and asked her to surrender her cell phone.

He said that when the complainant attempted to escape, he held her back and stabbed on her right hand.

The prosecutor said the defendant snatched the complainant’s purse containing N50,000 cash, an iPhone X5 worth N300,000 and a Samsung cell phone worth N85,000.

Tanko said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 96, 262, 264, 240 and 291 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Sani Umar, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N150,000 with one reliable and reasonable surety in like sum.

Umar ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must provide two recent passport photograph.

He said that the surety must provide valid means of identification and in default he should be remanded in Nigerian Correctional Centre in Suleja.

The judge adjourned the case until Aug. 17 for hearing.