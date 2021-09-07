Motorcyclist docked for alleged cheating

A 35-year-old motorcyclist, Sagir Yahaya on Tuesday appeared in a Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, for allegedly cheating man over a hire purchase agreement.

The police charged Yahaya of Arab Road, Kubwa, with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, John Okpa told the court that the complainant, Haruna Mohammed reported the matter at the Byazhin Police Station on July 31.

Okpa said that the defendant collected a motorcycle from the complainant on hire purchase for N500, 000 for commercial purpose.

He said the defendant was to pay N9, 000 weekly to the complainant for 12 months.

The prosecution said the defendant only made payment for five weeks and told the complainant that the motorcycle was stolen.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 312, and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The judge, Muhammad Adamu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with one reasonable surety in like sum.

Adamu ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and present means of identification.

He however adjourned the case until Sept. 22 for hearing.