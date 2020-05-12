The Federal Road Safety Corps in Ondo State on Monday confirmed the death of an unidentified commercial motorcyclist, popular called Okada, in a road accident.

Olusegun Ogungbemile, FRSC’s Head of Operation in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the accident occurred opposite Mum Place Nursery and Primary School, Airport Road, Oba-Ile, Akure.

Ogungbemile explained that the accident, which occurred at about 6:10pm on Sunday, involved one Toyota Camry car, with registration number: Lagos: FKJ 738 CH, and a motorcycle marked: WEN 249 WT.

Ogungbemile said the deceased had yet to be identified, adding, however, that the body had been taken to the morgue of the State Hospital, Akure.

He attributed the accident to recklessness and lack of driving techniques.

He said: “If the two had applied adequate driving techniques, it wouldn’t have led to a crash; even if there would be crash, it wouldn’t have led to fatality.

“Also, if the ‘Okada rider’ had put on a helmet, the injury would probably not have led to his death.”

Ogungbemile, therefore, advised motorists to always exercise care with other road users and ensure observance of traffic and safety regulations.

NAN.