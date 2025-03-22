Motorcyclist dies in crash at Ibafo

The Ogun State Police Command says a yet-to-be-identified man has died in a lone motorcycle accident at Ibafo along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun.

In a statement issued on Friday, the command’s spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, confirmed that an officer from Ibafo Divisional Police reported the incident on Thursday.

According to Odutola, the accident occurred specifically at the NNPC Filling Station, Ibafo, situated along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“The crash involved a yellow Quic motorcycle, registration number unknown, and led to the immediate death of the rider, whose identity remains unknown.

“Preliminary investigations suggest the motorcyclist was travelling at high speed when he collided with a culvert near the fuel station.

“The collision caused the motorcycle to catch fire, resulting in it being completely burnt,” Odutola.

The spokesperson said emergency responders, including officers from the Motor Traffic Police (MOTOPOL) Unit, arrived swiftly to assess and manage the situation.

Odutola confirmed that the deceased’s body was transported to Real Divine Hospital Mortuary, Ibafo, while the burnt motorcycle was moved to the police station for further inspection by VIO.

Odutola urged motorcyclists and all road users to obey speed limits and road safety regulations to avoid such tragic incidents.

“Investigations remain ongoing and further updates will be shared with the public as deemed necessary,” Odutola added.

