Motorcyclist arraigned over alleged assault on woman, son

A 36-year-old commercial motorcyclist, Ilemobayo Olowodugba was on Thursday arraigned before an Okitipupa Chief Magistrate’s Court in Ondo State for allegedly beating up a woman and her son.

The defendant, whose address was not given, is facing two counts bordering on felony and assault.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendant on Nov. 23, 2022 about 09:00 a.m. at Ayeka, Okitipupa in Okitipupa Magisterial District, allegedly committed felony.

Orogbemi said the defendant allegedly assaulted one Alaba Obaseki and her son, Iseoluwa Obaseki, following a disagreement over a fare.

He alleged that the defendant conveyed the woman and her son on motorcycle from New Garage to Ayeka in Okitipupa.

The prosecutor said argument ensued when the woman and her son allegedly disagreed with the defendant over the fare.

The prosecutor alleged that the argument later degenerated into the defendant inflicting bodily harm on the woman and her son.

Orogbemi said that the offences were contrary and punishable under sections 517 and 355 of the Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol. 1, Law of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Chris Ojuola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 and one surety in like sum.

Ojuola said that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must show evidence of two years tax payment to the state government.

He adjourned the case until Feb. 6 for further hearing.