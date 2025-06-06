Motorcycle rider killed by passenger in Kogi

A middle-aged motorcycle rider, Adewale Jethro, has been hacked to death by a suspected armed robber who stole his commercial motorcycle along Best Way Road in Kabba, Kogi State.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night, after a passenger boarded his bike to a far distance and later hacked him before fleeing with the man’s motorcycle.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson for a local community association, Owe Titun Development, Emmanuel Olorunmaiye, on Thursday, it was disclosed that Jethro’s motorcycle was stolen, and the weapon used to shatter his head and skull was left at the scene.

The group, while extending their condolences, condemned the act in strong terms, describing it as a barbaric violation of human dignity and a threat to the peace of their community.

“We strongly condemn this wicked and cowardly act, and we are calling on the security agencies, traditional rulers, elders, and all stakeholders to rise up now and take concrete steps to prevent further bloodshed in our land.

“We can no longer remain silent while evil men steal lives and peace from our midst.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr Adewale Jethro. May God grant you strength and comfort during this painful time.

“As a platform committed to unity and safety, Owe Titún Development stands with you,” the statement partly read.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the state police command, William Aya, confirmed the incident on Thursday.

He explained that the Divisional Police Officer in the area reported that around 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, a man had flagged down a commercial motorcycle rider and asked to be taken to a remote location, promising to pay a higher fare than usual.

Aya said, “The Okada man agreed, probably because of the promise of a higher pay. On getting to a lonely place, the passenger macheted the bike man and vanished with the motorcycle.”

The spokesman added that the victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment but, unfortunately, died before help could reach him. It was said that his corpse has been deposited in the mortuary.

Aya also assured that an investigation has commenced into Jethro’s death, and efforts are underway to apprehend the fleeing suspect.

The command in the statement also has advised commercial motorcycle operators to be wary of passengers offering unusually high payments to be taken to isolated areas.

