Motorcycle rider jailed four months  for negligence

A Dei-Dei Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Tuesday sentenced a 23-year-old motorcyclist, Nasiru Salihu, to four months imprisonment for negligence.

Salihu, a resident of Police Signboard, Dutse Makaranta, Abuja, had pleaded guilty to a count charge of negligent conduct but begged the court for leniency.

The Judge, Saminu Suleiman however, gave Salihu an option of N20,000 fine.

Sulieman also ordered him to pay N450,000 as compensation to the owner of the motorcycle.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Olanipekun Babajide, told the court that Hassan Tassiu residing opposite Ark Garden F01, Kubwa, Abuja, reported the matter at the Dutse Alhaji Police Station, on May 18.

Babajide said that, on May 4, Salihu told the complainant that he needed a motorcycle on hire purchase for commercial purposes.

He said that the complainant took the defendant to his boss and they wrote an agreement after which a motorcycle was given to Salihu on hire purchase.

Babajide told the court that the complainant warned the convict not to park carelessly or ride on an expressway to avoid seizure of the motorcycle.

He said that Salihu dishonestly parked and negligently allowed unknown persons to steal the motorcycle.

The prosecutor added that during police investigation and interrogation, the convict could not give a satisfactory account of his actions.

The offence contravened the provisions of Section 196 the Penal Code.