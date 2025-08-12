Motorcycle rider, another arrested with three human skulls

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a motorcycle rider and another person in connection with the unlawful possession of three human skulls in the Ijebu area of the state,

The spokesperson of the Command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Omolola Odutola, made this known in a statement she issued to newsmen on Monday.

According to Odutola, on August 11, 2025 at about 2pm, a team of Mobile Police Officers from 71 PMF Awa Ijebu was conducting a routine stop-and-search operation along the Ijebu Ode/Ibadan Expressway at Refugees Camp Junction, Oru Ijebu.

During the exercise, officers intercepted one Kadir Owolabi ‘m’, who was riding a motorcycle.

A search of his luggage led to the shocking discovery of three human skulls.

Preliminary investigation subsequently led to the arrest of another suspect, Jamiu Yisa ‘m’, aged 53, behind Ijebu Ode Local Government Area Secretariat.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, has directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to take over the case for discreet investigations.

Dr. Ogunlowo reiterated the determination of the Ogun State Police Command to take decisive actions against crime and urged residents to cooperate with Ogun State Command.

He assured members of the public of trust, confidentiality, and identity protection.

