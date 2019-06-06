The Adamawa State Police Command on Thursday confirmed eruption of violent protest by youths in Gurin, Fufore Local Government Area of Adamawa State over ban on the use of motorcycles.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the military last month banned the use of motorcycles across the state to contain activities of bandits and kidnappers.

The Adamawa State Police Command spokesman, DSP Sulaiman Yahaya, said the youths protesting the ban stormed the palace of the District Head and a military checkpoint, which resulted to fracas.

Yahaya said: “The command had sent a team under the Area Commander of Yola to go and assess the situation there.

“I can’t really talk about casualty for now, as I am yet to get details.”

Meanwhile, a statement by the Adamawa State Government signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Polycarp Ayuba, said the government was aware of the ongoing protest and was taking steps to address it.

Ayuba said the ban on motorcycle was not intended to inconvenience citizens, but to safeguard lives and property and create a peaceful atmosphere for normal economic and social activities.

Ayuba said soldiers from the 23 Brigade in Yola have been drafted to Gurin to maintain law and order.