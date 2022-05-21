Motorcycle ban: Police to arrest riders, passengers in Lagos

The Police Command in Lagos State says it will arrest both motorcyclist and passenger as part of measures to enforce the ban on commercial motorcycle operations in the state.

Its spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, announced this on Saturday in his Twitter handle, monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria.

“Under the new total ban of motorcycles in the six local government areas of Lagos State, passengers and riders alike will be arrested and prosecuted.

“The passenger is an accomplice. Ignorance will not be an excuse,” he declared.

NAN reports that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday imposed a fresh and total ban on commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, on all highways across six Local Government Areas and nine Local Council Development Areas.

The affected areas are Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Surulere, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland and Apapa.

Sanwo-Olu gave the directive during a meeting with the Commissioner of Police, Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers.