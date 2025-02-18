Motor boy killed in Benin-Sagamu Expressway accident

A motor boy, whose identity could not be obtained as at press time, died following an accident on the Benin-Sagamu Expressway on February 15, 2025 at about 8pm.

The accident, near Gas Station Company, Ogbere Junction, Ogun State, involved two trucks, the Ogun State Police Command said.

The crash involved a Mack Truck with registration number: TTN 372 ZQ, whose driver’s identity and address remain unknown, which rammed into another moving truck from the rear.

Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the truck was transporting granite from Ratcon Quarry Company, Ogbere to Sagamu.

While in transit, the Mack truck driver lost control and collided with an unidentified moving truck from the rear.

As a result of the impact, the motor boy (truck assistant) sustained severe injuries, while the unidentified truck driver fled the scene with his vehicle.

Also Read

A team of traffic police officers promptly arrived at the scene.

The injured victim was rushed to the General Hospital, Ijebu-Ode, but sadly succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

His body has been deposited at the General Hospital mortuary, Ijebu-Ode, for autopsy.

The Mack truck has been towed to the police station for safekeeping and Vehicle Inspection Office assessment, with efforts ongoing to identify and apprehend the fleeing truck driver.

Odutola said: “The Ogun State Police Command urges all motorists, particularly drivers of articulated vehicles, to exercise extreme caution on the roads to prevent accidents that lead to unnecessary loss of lives and property.

“Further updates on this case will be communicated as investigations continue.”

Post Views: 27