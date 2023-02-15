Motivational story of how a couple spent over 20 years in marriage without quarrelling

An Enugu-based couple, Festus Adibe and his wife said they spent over 20 years together without quarrelling because they were committed to each other.

The couple disclosed this when they addressed younger couples on the secret why their 36 years of marriage was successful and still waxing stronger.

The event was organised by Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI) Tuesday night in Enugu to celebrate 2023 Valentine’s Day where over 40 couples attended the programme.

Adibe who acknowledged that they had in the past gone through a lot of hardship and challenges in their marriage, noting that it was sweeter when the couples faced it together.

He said his wife had the right to leave when things were rough, but decided to carry the cross together with him, adding that the experience turned their marriage into a wonderful relationship and experience in their union.

Adibe who inspired couples with his testimony, said: “I met my wife Stella Adibe in the University and we became lovers but when I wanted to marry her, there was no money.

“Many rich suitors were coming but she rejected them till I was able to pay her bride price and despite all the challenges she endured,” he recalled.

Adibe who is the owner of Spring of Life and Fountain of Wisdom School, Enugu, said he had never shouted at his wife since they got married 36 years and two months ago because he loved her.

Sharing her own experience, Adibe recalled how their landlord wanted to throw them out because they could not pay for four years.

She noted that at a point, they didn’t have food to eat, good cloth to wear while the kids were not going to school, but remained praying and determined believing it was going be better some day.

Adibe attributed the lack of commitment, caring and love in relationships as the reason why many marriages fail.

“Marriage is a beautiful experience, depending on the people that are into it and if you are committed, it will work out for you.

“As a couple here, be committed and believe that marriage works and learn how to say sorry when you offend each other,” she advised.

She said that God used those days of challenges to test their faith as they were born again Christians.

“My husband is caring, loving and compassionate about me and he never shouted at me because he was able to control his anger,” she said.

Earlier, Chidi Eze, Field FGBMFI, New Generation Outreach, Southeast 2, that comprises Enugu and Ebonyi, said they organised the programme because they noticed that a lot of couples were having issues in their marriages.

He explained that devil had targeted many families causing many broken homes.

“Mr and Adibe has married for over 36 years and after our investigation, we found out that they had been living in peace.

“So we invited them to speak to other couples on the secret of their togetherness and without issues,” he said.

He described the couple as a role model and mentor.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of award to the couple by FGBMFI as the best couple for 2023. NAN