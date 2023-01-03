Motivation: Problem no dey finish o, by Joseph Fakorede

After the close of work one beautiful Monday evening, I was just strolling to my house when I heard from one the houses beside the road a song by one of the RMD musicians with a lead song: “PROBLEM NO DE FINISH O.”

The Holy Spirit whispered to my ears: “Yes, that is true, problems no de finish.” Moment you solve one, another one is waiting.

One of my friends said: “Problems are like onions; when you peel a layer, another one is waiting.”

Let’s use a baby analogy. The real growth of a baby starts from crawling. By the time he is mastering crawling, his next challenge is how to start walking. By the time he masters walking, his next challenge is running. By the time he is through with running, the next issue is starting and finishing school.

By the time he is through with that, his next level is getting a good job. By the time that problem is solved, the next level is marriage. And by divine intervention, God helps him with the issue choosing a life partner.

Maybe I will not hesitate to state it categorically clear here that the day we come to the understanding that life is an enterprise, whose duty is to make us grow by regularly throwing us problems and challenges as a puzzle to unravel, is the day we become wise.

Brian Tracy, a world renowned motivational speaker and author, said in one of his online posts: “Life is a continuous succession of both small and large problems. They never end. No sooner do you get control of one situation, when you are hit by another.”

And as if that is not enough, Tracy exclaimed again: “Even when you become a great success, you simply exchange one type of problem for another.”

Before, you had small problems with little consequences. Now you have large problems with enormous consequences. No matter how smart, clever and careful you are, you’ll face life struggles, challenges, difficulties and sometimes heartbreaking adversities everyday, week and month of your life.

One great man completed it when he said: “Life is not easy with anyone, including those who make it look so.”

My dear reader, please look above your problems and never allow anyone to magnify your problems for you. If you take a critical look at the people you know and are close to, you will discover that each oh them have their own problems and challenges.

Some people problem might be childlessness, yet somebody else’s may be having too many of them. Some people’s problem might be joblessness, yet somebody’s own might be having so much work to do that he has no time to rest.

No matter what you are going through in life, dare to accept this reality that once we solve a particular problem, another one shows up.

I think at this point, I would have convinced you that like layers of onion, problem no dey finish o.

