Embattled former Super Eagles handler, Samson Siasia, has intensified moves to facilitate release of his mother, Madam Ogere, from the kidnappers den.

Madam Siasia, 76, was abducted mid-July at about 2am in Odoni, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The former national team gaffer revealed that he has re-opened negotiations with the men of the underworld to ensure his mother’s release.

His words: “It’s a difficult time for me and the family. Mama has since been with the kidnappers and it appears I have been left to carry the cross alone.

“I need help and I hope Nigerians rally round us in this regard. We had re-opened negotiations with them (kidnappers) and we hope we succeed in our quest for Mama to return home soon.

“She had spent over one month with them and I’m presently sourcing for funds for the ransom as demanded.

“A few guys have been of tremendous support to us and we hope we succeed in bringing her back soon.”

Madam Siasia was also kidnapped in 2015 and the family parted with millions in ransom to free her.