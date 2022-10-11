Mother, son in court for allegedly damaging tenant’s property

A mother and her son were on Tuesday docked before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly damaging a tenant’s property valued N4.1 million.

The defendants are Foluke Olabode, and her son, Mathew Olabode, 42, a transporter; both live at 2, Akinbowale Close, Giwa in Oke Aro area of Ogun.

They were docked for conspiracy, malicious damage, forgery, impersonation and stealing.

The Prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem told the court that the offences were committed on Nov. 21, 2021 at 25, Adeniran Falohun St., Iju-Ishaga, Lagos.

Akeem told the court that the defendants allegedly hired the services of a developer, John Akinlowo, who is the complainant, to help in renovating their house.

Akeem said that an agreement was allegedly made between the parties that the complainant would take one of the apartments to make up for his money he used in renovating the house.

Akeem also said that after the completion of the building, the complainant was living in one of the apartments.

The prosecutor said that the defendants allegedly forged a lawyer’s letter headed paper to give the complainant a notice to quit.

“The first defendant also pretended to be a lawyer,” he said.

Akeem said that the defendants and others now at large allegedly burgled the complainant’s apartment and damaged his property.

“They (allegedly) also stole two desktop computers, jewellery and iphone, all valued N4.1 million, property of the complainant, Mr John Akinlowo,” he said.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 287, 339, 365, 380 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, B. O. Osunsanmi granted the defendants bail in the sum of N300,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case until Oct. 24 for hearing.