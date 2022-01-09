The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed the death of a one-year-old boy, Sulaiman Usaini, and his mother, 25-year-old Zainab Yusha’u, at Gwarzo Road by Gidan Kaji in Kano.

Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, the Public Relations Officer of the service, said this on Saturday in a statement issued in Kano.

Abdullahi explained that the incident happened on Saturday morning.

“We received a distress call at about 07:00a.m. from one Usman Nura and immediately sent our rescue team to the scene at about 07:08a.m,” he said.

Abdullahi said it is a building of ground floor of about 35 by 20ft used as dwelling house, with one room slightly burnt, while the parlour was completely razed by the inferno.

He said the remains of the victims were handed over to Yushau’s husband, Malam Usaini.

“With good effort of our fire personnel, we were able to bring the fire under control so as not to spread to other neighbours’ house,” he stated.

The spokesman however advised the general public to comply with safety regulations in order to avoid unforeseen circumstances.