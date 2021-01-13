A 45-year-old woman, Aminat Salami and her son, Abiodun Salami, 22, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly beating up a police officer.

The defendants, who reside at Iju-Ishaga, Lagos, are standing trial on two counts of conspiracy and assault.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Olasunkanmi Adejumola, told the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offences on January 6 at their residence.

He said that the defendants and one other person still at large, assaulted and willfully obstructed ASP Osadiaye Aifeshi, while on official duty.

Adejumola said the complainant went to the defendants’ house to arrest one Nurudeen Salami, for perversion of justice by failing to produce a suspect he stood surety for at the station.

He said the defendants obstructed the complainant from arresting Nurudeen, who is the husband to the first defendant.

Adejumola said the defendants assaulted the complainant during the arrest leading to escape of Nurudeen.

The prosecutor said that the defendants were arrested.

He said the offences violated Sections 174 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, denied committing the offences.

The Magistrate, O. A. Odubayo, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Odubayo said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She then adjourned the case until February 3, for mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 174 stipulates three years jail term for assault while Section 411 prescribes two years for conspiracy.