Mother rejects N5m after police killed son for preaching in front of governor’s residence

Victoria Mba, the mother of 22-year-old Moses Mba, who was reportedly beaten and shot by policemen attached to a residence of the Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, in Calabar while preaching, has rejected the N5 million offered to her family by the government after his death.

The grieving mother made this known to Sunday PUNCH, adding that the government representatives who visited her home on Thursday made the offer.

Mba said on the visit of the government representative following the shooting of Moses on August 1: “They brought N5 million.

“We rejected it.

“Is the value of my son’s life N5 million?

“They said it was a condolence visit, but I don’t know where condolence is done with money in that way.

“I want justice, not money.”

According to his mother, the victim had claimed he was going to preach to the governor when he was accosted by security personnel.

Mba further told Sunday PUNCH: “Is it a crime if somebody goes to a gate?

“They could have sent him away or kept him somewhere until they reached his parents.

“Instead, they beat him and shot him in the leg.

“That’s how they ended my son’s life,” she added.

Sunday PUNCH gathered that while Moses was in the hospital for eight days, plainclothes security operatives were stationed in his ward until he died.

Mba said her family insisted on an autopsy to determine whether her son died solely from gunshot wounds or from assault.

She said: “The Assistant Commissioner of Police told me we should wait for an autopsy.

“I said fine, but I don’t trust their doctors.

“I can’t even watch them touch my son’s body.

“I just want the truth.

“They think we are stupid.

“They think they can silence me with money.

“My son was my first child, my pride, the one his siblings looked up to.

“He called me ‘mother’ first.

“They have taken him away and tried to cover it up.

“I will not be silenced.”

The bereaved mother also demanded the arrest of all the security men involved in the killing of her son.

For her, the fight is no longer about money or sympathy visits but restoring dignity to her son’s memory.

Mba added: “I have lost my investment, my identity.

“But I want his death to mean something.

“If they think N5 million will buy our silence, they don’t know me.

“I want justice for Moses.”

Sunday PUNCH equally spoke with the ef Press Secretary to the Governor, Linus Obogo, who said:” “The governor directed the Commissioner of Police to investigate the matter.

“As far as we know, the police officer involved is being held.

“This is a purely police matter, and they are handling it.”

On the N5 million offered to the Mbas, Obogo said: “When we paid the condolence visit, we felt it was only proper to support the bereaved family in terms of burial arrangements.

“It was not for any other reason.

“We could not have visited and left them empty-handed.”

When contacted, the Cross River State Police Command said the matter was under investigation.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Igri Ewa, told Sunday PUNCH: “It is already on and it is no longer something that anybody is hiding.

“There was an ugly incident and the deceased is already late.

“So, I wouldn’t go into giving stories of how.

“We were all not there.

“Investigation will unravel.

“If you are following the trend of social media and other publications, even the state government is concerned about the matter.

“So, it is not something that somebody is hiding.

“The outcome will be made known.

“The Commissioner of Police made a categorical statement a few days ago when he was interviewed on that.

“In cases like this, the DPP must give legal advice, while the police handle internal disciplinary action.

“Autopsy will come in based on the advice of the legal team.

“I have confirmed that the command is on the matter.

“The governor of Cross River State has ordered a discreet investigation.

“The command has also been ordered the same.

“The matter is receiving attention.

“The police officer in question is already facing internal disciplinary action.

“It is quite unfortunate because we are talking about life.”

