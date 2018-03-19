Mother of unemployed graduates commits suicide

A 66-year-old mother of two graduates, whose name was simply given as Uzoaku, has committee suicide in Mgbakwu, Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The woman was said to have expressed frustration over the joblessness of her two children who graduated many years ago before taking her life.

She reportedly hung herself with a rope she tied to the burglary proof of the window in her room.

The younger brother to the deceased, Fredrick Nwenu, told newsmen that her sister had no reason to take her life.

Nwenu said: “The news came to me as a shock.

“I accommodated my sister for some time before now.

“My sister had no reason to do this, having trained her two children to university level.

“She has two children who are university graduates.

“The daughter is happily married with kids.

“So she has no reason whatsoever to commit suicide.”

The Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Police Command, ASP Nkeiruka Nwode, was yet to react to the development as at press time.