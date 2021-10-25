Mother of two inflicts grievous injury on 11-year-old boy + Video, Photos

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested one Shade Adelowo, 31, for using razor blades to inflict serious injuries all over the body of one Kehinde Ojo, 11, the son of her neighbour.

Adelowo, a mother of two, was arrested on Sunday over the development by operatives of Agbado Divisional Police Headquarters.

According to the spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, Adelowo inflicted the injuries on Ojo over allegation that the young boy stole N3,000 from her purse.

The suspect, who resides at Giwa Oke Aro area of Agbado, was arrested following a report lodged at Agbado Divisional Police Headquarters by the victim’s mother.

She reported that the suspect accused her son, who used to stay with her whenever she was not around, of stealing, consequent upon which she used razor blade to inflict serious injuries all over his body.

Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Agbado Division, Chief Superintendent of Police Kehinde Kuranga, detailed his detectives to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, she claimed that the victim who used to stay with her whenever his mother was not around stole N3000 from her purse and that she didn’t know what came over her that made her to inflict such grievous injuries on the boy.

Adelowo further claimed that she has been taken care of the boy and his twin brother for quite some time now and that what happened on that fateful day was the devil’s handwork.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the mother of the victim has been abandoned by her husband who left her with three children and vanished into thin air.

The woman has been engaging in menial jobs to take care of the three children and whenever she is going out for work, she will take the children to the suspect who happened to be her neighbour.

She stated further that it was a thing of surprise for her when she saw what the suspect did to her son because she has been very good to her in the past.

The victim has been taken to hospital for medical treatment and he is responding to treatment.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Anti-HumanTrafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.