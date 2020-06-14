A 44-year-old woman, Victoria Marcus, allegedly assaulted and being threatened by her German neighbour, Knoop Jens, at an estate in Apapa area of Lagos has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for help.

According to the mother of two, trouble for her started on December 16, 2018 when the German expatriate and his mistress, from the Republic of Benin, Ehehiye Marayah, attacked her over a harmless comment and stabbed her on her left palm.

Although the matter, which was first reported at the Trinity Police Station and transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, is now in court, Marcus said Jens and Marayah have continued to attack her both verbally and physically whenever their paths cross.

She said the most recent of the attacks was on June 5, 2020 when Jens, Marayah and their accomplice, yet-to-be identified, ran into her at a bar within the estate.

She claimed the trio rained insult on her, smashed her phone, physically assaulted and almost strangled her, but for her husband and the security men who came to her rescue.

Marcus said Marayah even told her she was lucky to be alive as her boyfriend only missed stabbing her on the stomach by whisker, adding: “You may not be so lucky next time.”

The panicking woman said she wants both the Federal Government and the State Government to step into the matter as she now lives in fear in her own country.

While alleging that the duo now frequent her house, hiding by her fence to rain insult on her, Marcus said Jens and Marayah pose a threat to her life and that of her family.

Narrating her ordeal in the hands of the foreigners, Marcus, who is still recuperating after the attack, said she needs urgent help.

Also married to an expatriate, Marcus said: “My husband is an expatriate, who works with a company in Nigeria. We have been married for 15 years and we live at an estate in Apapa, designated for staff of the company.

“My travail started in December 16, 2018, when I went to the estate restaurant to have a plate of pepper-soup. I and a few neighbours met and were having a conversation. One of us complained about the fact that people contribute money for picnics, yet, when they get there, they don’t get food to eat. I called the attention of Jens’ lover to the matter because the picnics often held at their beach house. She flared-up and started ranting.

“Jens who was not too far from the table where we sat, came close and on hearing the matter, became violent. He picked a bottle, broke it and was heading towards me, but the people there stopped him, he picked another and they stopped him again. People pleaded with him to be calm and let the matter pass.

“He acted as though all was well and walked to the table where I sat to also take a seat. But I was shocked when he got to the table, he picked a bottle, broke it and was aiming for me. I wanted to run, but fell. He rushed to me and wanted to stab me in the abdomen, but I covered my abdomen with my left hand and he stabbed me on my palm. He wanted to grab my neck, but a neighbour rescued me.

“The stab wound affected the nerves in that hand and till date the hand is numb, shrinking, and I have lost usage of the hand. I reported the case at the Trinity Police Station. Three months into the investigation of the matter, Jens sent people to me to ask how much I wanted, he never came to say he was sorry for what he did, so I refused his financial compensation because I wanted justice. I know a Nigerian cannot go to his country and do same.

“He even met me on one occasion and boasted that if I decide to go to court, the case will remain in court for seven years, that I was only wasting my time because seeking justice in Nigeria is an effort in futility. He practically made mockery of our judiciary. Jens also did a petition to the State Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Lagos State Police Command, alleging that I was the one that sent a four-man gang to attack him, just to victimise me. But fortunately, the case at the police division was transferred to SCID, and upon the advice of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP), the case was charged to court in August 2019.”

On the recent attacks, Marcus said: “The lockdown occasioned by Coronavirus pandemic stalled the case. But it was like the lockdown also brought me more trouble, as whenever Jens or his lover set eyes on me, they would start abusing me, and because I know we have a case in court and also did not want more trouble I would pretend I did not hear them and just walk away.

“However, on June 5, my husband and I went to the staff bar within the state to get a bottle of drink. We met Jens and Marayah there. I walked to the fridge to get drinks, while my husband got a space for us. Marayah walked up to me and started another session of insult. I choose not to answer and concentrated on the drinks I came to pick.

“She started using her buttocks to hit my body and she asked her friend to video record the act. I also chose to video record her, but was shocked when Jens appeared, grabbed my hand and asked Marayah to snatch my phone and smash it on the ground. Immediately she did.

“They had a male friend in their company, whom Jens ordered to grab my neck, he did and strangled me. Thank God my husband and a few others in the bar came to my aid and recused me. Jens even called out my husband for a fight, which my husband refused to give in. The security men ordered Jens and his lover to leave as they were not staff of the company and did not qualify to use the bar.

“I went to Trinity police station to report the assault. But later that day, when I had retired home, I was shocked to see Jens and Marayah standing by the fence of my compound. They were insulting I and my husband. Marayah kept saying Jens will kill me, and I don’t want to die now. Jens also told me to my face that he will kill me during this lockdown so that the case we have in court will die a natural death. He said by the time he kills me, he will know who will give evidence in court.”

While stating that she had also made effort to complain to the Nigerian Immigration Service on the threat the foreigners poses to her life, Marcus said she feared the worst.

She added: “The Nigerian government should come to my aid. My life is being threatened by this foreigners, I had even gone to make a report to NIS on this matter, and Jens’ lawyer who came with him when he was invited told NIS it was a civil matter being handled by the police.

“I am tired and need urgent help. I am a Nigerian and I see no reason why foreigners would be making me live in fear in my own land when I have done nothing wrong to them.”

Jens was contacted on phone for comment.

He maintained that he did not want to talk about the matter because he feared whatever he said may be used against him at the police station or in court.

He said: “Victoria is a liar, and there is nothing to say about the matter. I did not touch her, she was the one who attacked me, she started this rubbish. I don’t know why she is going this far on this matter. It was not me that smashed her phone either. We already have a matter in court, and I know anything that I say may be used against me in court or at the police, that will also make the story bigger.”