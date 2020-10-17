Amaka Emmanuel, a 44-year-old woman, who gave birth to seven babies at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada has appealed for assistance from the Federal Government and other Nigerians.

Emmanuel, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Gwagwalada, said that the septuplets came on Tuesday, 10 years after her first child.

She said: “The delivery was a miracle and I thank God Almighty.

“I want the Federal Government to assist me in cash and kind to enable me bring up the kids.”

Prof. Bissallah Ekele, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, who also spoke with NAN, said two of the babies died after delivery.

Ekele said: “The remaining five are doing fine in the incubator.

“They are doing well and healthy enough in the incubators, but a lot more is needed to keep them alive.

“Management has been doing its best to ensure both the mother and the babies stay healthy.”

The professor said that the seven babies were the highest delivery ever recorded in the hospital, and commended the hospital’s gynaecologists and paediatricians for making it possible.

Dr. Gga Vandi Kwaghe, a chief consultant gynaecologist, told NAN that the delivery, through a caesarian session, was successful “following careful handling by competent hands.

“The babies were also premature.

“We had to delay the delivery to see how they can be mature before we deliver them, to avoid complications.

“We had to weigh the condition of the mother because the effect of the seven babies in her womb was quite overwhelming.”

Kwaghe advised pregnant women with high blood pressure to always go for regular checks to ensure safe delivery.

NAN.