Mother of recovered five-day-old baby sold in Ebonyi cries for help

Philomena Iroko, mother of the rescued five-day-old baby boy in Ebonyi State, has sought help from individuals and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to enable her to take care of the baby.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the baby boy was sold by his father five days after his birth to a buyer for N1.5 million.

He was recovered by the police from the buyer, Chinyere Ugochukwu, on October 10, 2025.

The mother of three kids told NAN on Monday in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, that her live-in lover, Chukwuma Onwe, had threatened her before taking the child away from her.

According to Iroko: “The man, who pretended to be my husband, lied to me after I gave birth to the boy, that he will give the child to his sister for adequate care.

“I didn’t know that the woman he gave the baby to was buying him.

“It was after some days that I discovered that the father of my son collected money in exchange for my child.

“It was from that period that I raised the alarm and started crying until my baby was recovered with the intervention of the police on Friday.

“Though, we have not yet married and I don’t know what prompted my son’s father to sell him off.

“Onwe, the father of my child, has been arrested alongside the buyer by the police.

“I am here alone, with no one to assist me.

“Yes, I have other kids, two of them, but that is from a different man, who I cannot trace his whereabouts.

“I have been living here with him (Onwe), with my two kids.

“Please, I need help, and assistance from the government, individuals and NGOs so that my son can live in good health.”

Joshua Ukandu, a Superintendent of Police (SP) and spokesman of the Ebonyi State Police Command, said the father of the child and the buyer are still in custody as investigation has commenced.