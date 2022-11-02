Mother of four drags hubby to court over abandonment

A mother of four, Kafayat Yusuf, on Wednesday dragged her husband, Abdulwahab before a Sharia court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna for abandoning her and children for nine months.

Yusuf told the court that Abdulwahab abandoned her for nine months without care.

“He left all the responsibility of feeding, rent and children’s school fees were all on me. His family did not show any concern or support.

”I am tired of this marriage; I want the court to dissolve the union,” she prayed.

The defendant was not in court but his counsel, Malam Abdulbasit Sulaiman said he couldn’t reach his client on phone.

He prayed the court to give him time to try and reach the defendant.

The judge, Malam Rilwanu Kyaudai, adjourned the matter until Nov. 16.





