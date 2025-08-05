Mother, five children die in Katsina building collapse

No fewer than six persons have died after a building collapsed during a heavy downpour in Dankama Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Tuesday while the victims were asleep, claiming the lives of a mother and five of her children.

The victims’ husband and father, Malam Muhammad Sani, confirmed the tragic incident to reporters in Katsina on Tuesday.

He said three others were rushed to hospital with varying degrees of injury sustained during the collapse.

Sani explained that he was away when it happened and was left in shock after hearing the news.

“This affected about 10 people, but sadly six didn’t survive. Three are currently receiving treatment in hospital,” he told journalists.

The deceased were identified as Mariya Sani, 45; Mujahid, 20; Zahariya, 18; Hauwa, 15; Amira; and Nura Sani, aged five.

Also Read:

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the tragedy has triggered widespread grief in the community.

Many sympathisers have visited the family’s Dankama home to offer their condolences and support.

Sani expressed his acceptance of the tragedy, saying, “I surrender to Allah’s will. May He grant them eternal rest.”

Hajiya Binta Dangani, Executive Secretary of Katsina State Emergency Management Agency confirmed the incident to NAN.

She said agency officials had been dispatched to condole the family and assess the damage for necessary follow-up.

Post Views: 3