Mother, daughter docked for alleged mischief

A 58-year-old woman, Jerusha Andekin and her 27-year-old daughter, Rosemary, were docked in a Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja for alleged mischief.

The police charged the defendants of Chikakore, Byazhin, Abuja with inciting disturbance and mischief.

The Prosecution Counsel, SP Babajide Olanipekun, told the court that the complainant, Wilfred Ekanem reported the matter at the Divisional Police Headquarters Byazhin on July 17.

Olanipekun alleged that the defendants who are the complainant’s neighbours disrupted him while plastering his house walls.

He said that offence contravened the provisions of sections 327 and 114 of the Penal Code.

Section 114 states that whoever does an act with intent to cause breach of the peace or disturb the public peace shall be punished with imprisonment which may extend to three years or with fine which may extend to six hundred naira fine or with both.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty.

The judge, Malam Ibrahim Rufai admitted the defendants to N200,000 bail each with one surety in like sum who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Rufai said the sureties must produce means of identification and adjourned the matter until Aug.30 for hearing.