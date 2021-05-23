Music artiste, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, has been under fire over his desire to have a threesome with a mother and daughter who are under 40 and 18 respectively.

Threesome refers to a sexual experience involving three people.

The singer expressed his sexual fantasy in a series of posts via his Instagram stories on Thursday.

His disclosure, however, generated a lot criticism even from his colleagues in the entertainment industry.

However, in his defence, Marley shared screenshot of a message from a 21-year-old girl who said that she has a 40-year-old mother, with both of them interested.

The lady however disclosed that her mother said she won’t participate, but will stay to watch them have sex in her bedroom.

Responding to this, Naira Marley expressed hope of the girl’s mother joining them and also questioned why it must be her bedroom.

He wrote: “I’m sure she will join us… because her body will move naaa haaaa.. okay but why her bedroom? Maybe that’s d boom boom room.”

The singer further also added in another post that porn sites have been sharing videos of mothers and daughters having sex with one man at the same time.

He also insisted that there’s nothing wrong with it if mother and daughter are old enough and agree to it.

He noted that he is ready to open an “onlyfans” account for people to watch him carry out his fantasies.

He also stated on his Twitter page that he has the “right to threesome” as long as it was “consensual and legal”.

Marley added: “They tell you to be yourself but when you be yourself they’re quick to judge you.”

Also on his Instagram page, he shared other crazy fantasies he has, then added that if not that he fears God and doesn’t want to go to hell, he would “do and undo”.