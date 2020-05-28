A mother and her baby have been beheaded by yet-to-be identified persons in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The headless bodies were found near a primary school in Ile-Ife.

The spokesperson of the Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident on Wednesday.

Opaola said the corpses were dumped opposite the AUD Primary School, Isale Agbara, Ile-Ife.

She said: “When the corpses were found, we contacted officials of the local government council in the town and they have evacuated the bodies and deposited them in the morgue.”

She said the Command’s Commissioner, Johnson Kokumo, has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident with a view to bringing to justice the perpetrators.

She urged members of the public to provide information that would assist the police to get to the root of the matter.