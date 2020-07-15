The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Zamfara State says it has arrested five persons for alleged illegal abortion and rape.

Sector Commander of NSCDC in the state, Aliyu Garba, announced this while parading the suspects before newsmen on Wednesday in Gusau.

Garba said four suspects, inclusive of a pregnant girl, were arrested in connection with criminal conspiracy and carrying out illegal abortion.

Those arrested included the pregnant Sharifa Isiya, 15, and her mother, Fatima Yakubu, 40, who hail from Balgari Village.

Also arrested were two health workers, Bello Yari and Muktar Usman, from Bakura.

The commandant said the arrest was made possible following a report from officials of Hisba Commission in Bakura on July 7.

He said the officials reported that Yakubu and her daughter conspired with Yari, a staff nurse with the General Hospital, Talata Mafara and Muktar Usman, a ward orderly at the Bakura General Hospital, to abort Isiya’s seven-month-old pregnancy.

He said that during the investigation, the aborted foetus, which was tied and covered in a nylon bag, was discovered in Fatima’s room at Balgari Village.

The NSCDC boss also said that some pharmaceutical and surgical equipment were also found in the room.

Meanwhile, the command also arrested one Bashir Sani, 35, from Dogon Dabino area in Gusau, for the alleged rape of 10-year-old girl (name withheld).

The commandant said Sani was arrested following a complaint brought to the command that he lured the girl with N10.

Speaking to newsmen, the suspect denied the allegation but medical reports from Sexual Assault and Referral Centre, Gusau confirmed there was penetration into the victim.

The commandant said that all the five suspects would be charged to court at the end of the ongoing investigation.

Garba advised parents to be vigilant about the movement and whereabouts of their children and wards.