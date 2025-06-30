Most Saint Lucian formerly enslaved people were Nigerians

President of the Saint Lucian Senate, Alvina Reynolds, underscored Nigeria’s and Saint Lucian ancestral links by quoting the result of a British census conducted on the island in 1815, which showed that most of the residents came from Nigeria.

“Of the 16,282 enslaved people in Saint Lucia that year, 3,488 were born in Africa. Of these, 34% were from Nigeria, 11% from Nigeria-Cameroon, and 22% from the Congo. The remaining 12,794 were born in Saint Lucia, with most of their forefathers coming from Senegambia and Nigeria.”

She reeled out the figures in her address as she welcomed President Bola Tinubu to the joint session of the Lucian bicameral parliament on Monday.

She said President Tinubu’s presence is historic for the Parliament and the people of Saint Lucia.

She noted that the legacy of the transatlantic slave trade, which spanned more than 350 years, forged an unbreakable historical and cultural link between Africa and the Caribbean.

She described President Tinubu’s arrival as the rekindling of “a mission to reunite us with our homeland and for our people to work together.”

The Senate President also paid tribute to one of Saint Lucia’s most distinguished sons, Sir Darnley Alexander. Alexander journeyed to Nigeria in 1957 and rose through the legal ranks to become the Chief Justice of Nigeria from 1975 to 1979—the only non-Nigerian to hold the office in Nigeria’s post-independence history.

Also Read:

“This mission, Your Excellency, continues with Catholic priests from Nigeria who have answered the call and come to Saint Lucia to serve, one of whom is our special guest this morning—Father Festus.”

“Your address to this Parliament today could not have occurred at a more auspicious time, for today is World Parliament Day—an occasion to reflect on the essential role of Parliament and the service we provide as representatives to our people.”

Recognising President Tinubu’s long-standing role in defending democracy and championing good governance in Nigeria, the Senate president said: “Given your fights, Mr. President, in the past for democratic government in your country, it is a further honour to have you and the Heads of Government of the OECS Member States observe this day with us.”

In his response to President Tinubu’s speech, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre described the state visit as a moment of “freedom and celebration” and a powerful symbol of the enduring spiritual and cultural bond between the Caribbean and Africa.

He noted the deep ancestral and emotional ties between the people of Saint Lucia and West Africa, describing Saint Lucia as “a small fragment of Africa” where the “genetic Nigerian connection cannot be erased, and a shared cultural chord cannot be broken.”

“Our people have been separated, but nothing has ever been able to separate us spiritually and culturally from West Africa, where some of our ancestors came from and for whom our hearts continually yearn.

“We are African people who have made permanent homes for ourselves on this side of the Atlantic, on the hills and valleys of the plantations on which we were enslaved… But we have built these homes, Mr. President, not for ourselves, but in the service of all humanity, especially Africa, in whose direction we continually watch, wait, hope and pray for our future redemption,” he said.

In comparing the size of both nations, the Prime Minister humorously said that Saint Lucia’s population is smaller than that of Eti-Osa Local Government in Lagos State, but affirmed the island’s pride as a sovereign nation “with a heart and spirit deeply connected to the world, Nigeria, and West Africa.”

The Prime Minister highlighted the invaluable contributions of the Nigerian community to Saint Lucia’s society, especially in healthcare, religion, cuisine, tourism, and social development.

“We warmly welcome every Nigerian hand of support and embrace with gratitude their contributions to Saint Lucia’s cultural, social, and economic development. We are the richer for it,” he said.

Underscoring the deep literary and historical ties between the two countries, he recalled the legacy of Nobel laureates Wole Soyinka and Derek Walcott, and the contribution of Saint Lucian-born jurist Sir Darnley Alexander, who served as Nigeria’s Chief Justice from 1975 to 1979.

“Mr. President, your visit here today is coming exactly 27 years after the visit of Nelson Mandela. And 27 years is exactly the length of time Mandela spent in prison. So today is a day of freedom and celebration,” he said.

Reflecting on the relatively slow pace of Africa-Caribbean cooperation, the Prime Minister expressed optimism following the inaugural Africa-CARICOM Summit in 2021 and expressed readiness for the second summit scheduled for September in Addis Ababa.

“Mr. President, I am pleased that following the first summit in 2021, we have committed ourselves to deeper relations… Saint Lucia looks forward to working with Nigeria at the Africa-CARICOM summit level as we work towards the joint development of our respective nations.”

The Saint Lucian leader outlined several key areas of cooperation, including tourism, air connectivity, creative industries, sports exchange, banking, fintech, renewable energy, and medical collaboration.

He noted that Saint Lucia hosts over one million tourists annually, but very few are from Nigeria due to the lack of direct air links between the two regions.

“Establishing an air link would benefit Saint Lucia’s tourism and the wider Caribbean… This connectivity would boost tourism and enhance trade and investment, deepen the people-to-people exchanges, and the spiritual and cultural links between our populations.”

Highlighting the role of culture and youth in rekindling ties, the Prime Minister cited the popularity of Nigerian Afrobeats, Nollywood films, and authors like Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in Saint Lucia.

“Today, the young people of Saint Lucia have rediscovered Afrobeats and Nigerian Nollywood films as the new vehicles through which they have reconnected to the African continent… Our appreciation of Nigerian musical taste and talent is deep, lasting and strong.”

He proposed concrete partnerships in the creative industries and sports development, especially football and cricket. He urged Nigerian investors and fintech companies to explore opportunities in Saint Lucia’s robust banking sector.

He also welcomed Nigerian doctors, nurses, and specialists to support Saint Lucia’s ageing population and strengthen its healthcare system.

“I am told that an Agreement of Technical Manpower Assistance will be signed with the Ministry of Health regarding our exchange of medical personnel from Nigeria. I look forward to its implementation.

“Mr. President, I hope this will not be your last visit. I look forward to visiting Nigeria in the near future… and continuing to work with you as we advance the work of the Africa-CARICOM summit later this year in Ethiopia,” he said.

The joint Session was attended by high-level dignitaries and leaders from across the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), including: Honourable Chet Greene, Representative of the Government of Antigua and Barbuda and Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica.

Other dignitaries included the Honourable Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada; the Honourable Reuben Meade, Premier of Montserrat; David Davis, Representative of the Government of Saint Marti; and the Honourable Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Post Views: 1