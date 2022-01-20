The bulk of the N1 trillion invested by the Federal Government into its Social Investment Programme has been stolen by those implementing it.

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, said this on Wednesday while flagging off the distribution of empowerment items.

The items were distributed to selected beneficiaries in Dambam Local Government Area of the state under the Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme.

Mohammed described the SIP of the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government as ineffective with the fund being allegedly diverted into private pockets of the privileged few who are saddled with the responsibility of its implementation.

Mohammed said: “Their (APC) economic empowerment is so huge but it is not reaching anywhere and I want it to be conveyed to the Presidency.

“The Social Investment Programme is not working.

“We have our colleagues at the national level, we have our appointees who are arresting everything into their pockets.

“They don’t have anything like this (Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme) to show, whereas, a trillion Naira is budgeted for that.

“And even where they are distributing, I want to be contradicted, you will normally share with those responsible for giving out these empowerments.

“If it is N50,000, they put N25,000 and pocket the remaining.

“We are calling for on our President to shine his eyes, to look very well.

“He has good intentions, but his intentions have consistently been thwarted by those around him.

“He must not take this because change is the only thing that is dynamic.

Mohammed said the target of the empowerment programme in the state was to empower people, particularly those in the rural areas, in order to make them self sufficient and support their families.

He said: “We have launched such programme in other local government areas and here is the ninth we are doing.

“And in all the places that we have visited, we have distributed empowerment items and cash worth N70 million, excluding logistics and other costs, that is security and others, which are between N10 and N11 million.

“In Dambam, for emphasis, we are giving goats, to those who chose to have them about 87 of them, sewing machines 59, those that are into poultry 18, grinding machines 23, barbing two, zobo, awara, akara and the rest, which were given N50,000 cash each.

“We are also empowering ward councillors, ward women leaders, ward youth leaders, ward coordinators, ward chairmen, Kaura youth leaders, local government women and men coordinators.

“The total amount being spent is N75 million.

“You can see the empathy at the local levels to the ward levels.

“When people say I am good and I am doing well, it is not Bala Mohammed or Kauran Bauchi or the governor that is doing well, it is the people at the local levels.

“We interact with majority of our people, especially those who voted for us and those we want to vote for us in 2023, and that is why we are empowering them, remembering them, ensuring that we deepen the universally known and acclaimed the ‘PDP Reward System’ that has been abandoned by this administration.

“In the same way, I am grateful to the members of the State Assembly, our Commissioners, our appointees, they are precisely doing what I am doing today in their own way and means.

“We are very grateful.

“That is what is absent in the APC administration.

“They may have so many appointees, but you can hardly see them, they are hidden, they are just like a mirage.

“Today, we are here in continuation of desire in the name of Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme, which was started inside Bauchi, where he distributed 1,000 Keke NAPEP and 154 vehicles, and we are going round to make sure that we build round.

“That is the tradition of the PDP.

“The PDP BOT Chairman, we are doing this in your name because PDP has a name and a tradition, it has an established practice.

“Everything you see in Nigeria in terms of services and infrastructure were those ones that were delivered by the PDP.

“They may be claiming some of the things we did in terms of road infrastructure in terms of hospitals and the rest.

“We have done so much and we want the Federal Government to replicate what we are doing.

“We want our competitors to come and replicate what we are doing if they can.

“What we are doing is to show concern and to show gratitude to God and to the people who voted for us and we are very proud of our party.

“We are very proud of our team.”