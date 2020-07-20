The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has claimed that most of the contracts executed by the Niger Delta Development Commission are given to National Assembly members.

Akpabio said this on Monday at the hearing of the House of Representatives on the spending of N81.5 billion in the first five months of 2020 by the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC, led by Prof. Daniel Pondei.

The lawmakers, obviously embarrassed by the statement of Akpabio, ordered the Minister to put off his microphone.

Trouble started during the hearing when the Minister said the National Assembly members benefited mostly from the NDDC.

“We all know that most of the contracts at NDDC are given to members of the National Assembly,” he said.

He was then interrupted by the members of the committee who asked him to give clarifications on other issues.

When one female lawmaker told Akpabio to clarify, he said the two chairmen of the NDDC in the National Assembly can tell you about it.

He said: “I was a member of NDDC in the 8th National Assembly like you and I did not know what is going on.”