Most kidnappings in FCT are stage managed – Wike, CP

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and the Commissioner, FCT Police Command, Benneth Igwe, have said that most incidents of kidnapping in the nation’s capital were stage managed.

Wike and Igwe stated this when they spoke with newsmen after a closed door meeting with the Senate on Wednesday.

According to the Minister, kidnapping has reduced in the FCT following the arrest of the two most wanted notorious kidnappers.

He said: “Most of the kidnappings here are sometimes stage-managed by people.

“There are some internal arrangements.

“Mind you, the two most wanted notorious kidnappers, we have gotten them and that is why you see the level of kidnapping has reduced.”

Igwe said: “For one month there has not been kidnapping in the FCT.

“We have used intelligence, and we have decided to dominate the forest because the FCT is bounded by states that are crime prone.”