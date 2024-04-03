Trending
Moses Simon, Terim Moffi top Marc-Vvien Foe award shortlist

Hassan MuazBy No Comments
Moses Simon of Nigeria during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Finals, 3rd and 4th place match between Tunisia and Nigeria at Al Salam Stadium, Cairo, Egypt on 17 July 2019 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Nigeria’s duo of Moses Simon and Terim Moffi have been nominated to battle other top contenders for the Prix Marc-Vivien Foé, award for the best African player in Ligue 1.

The  Nigerian lads will slug it out with Olympique de Marseille/Gabon’s striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang,
Nabil Bentaleb of LOSC Lille and Algeria, Senegal and FC Metz’s Lamine Camara, Oumar Diakité – of Stade de Reims and Côte d’Ivoire.

Others nominated for the award are; Amine Gouiri – Stade Rennais/Algeria, Achraf Hakimi – Paris Saint-Germain/Morocco, Chancel Mbemba – Olympique de Marseille/DR Congo, Youssouf Ndayishimiye – OGC Nice/Burundi and Wilfried Singo – AS Monaco – Côte d’Ivoire.

The winner will be announced on 13 of May by the organisers, RFI and France 24.

