Moses Simon, Terim Moffi top Marc-Vvien Foe award shortlist

Nigeria’s duo of Moses Simon and Terim Moffi have been nominated to battle other top contenders for the Prix Marc-Vivien Foé, award for the best African player in Ligue 1.



The Nigerian lads will slug it out with Olympique de Marseille/Gabon’s striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang,

Nabil Bentaleb of LOSC Lille and Algeria, Senegal and FC Metz’s Lamine Camara, Oumar Diakité – of Stade de Reims and Côte d’Ivoire.



Others nominated for the award are; Amine Gouiri – Stade Rennais/Algeria, Achraf Hakimi – Paris Saint-Germain/Morocco, Chancel Mbemba – Olympique de Marseille/DR Congo, Youssouf Ndayishimiye – OGC Nice/Burundi and Wilfried Singo – AS Monaco – Côte d’Ivoire.

The winner will be announced on 13 of May by the organisers, RFI and France 24.