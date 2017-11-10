The Nigerian Online Newspaper


Moses returns from injury

By Bowale Odutola

Chelsea star, Victor Moses, is back in training after recovering from an injury that sidelined him for six weeks.
The Nigerian, who was pictured in a training session at his club’s west London training ground, Cobhams, on Thursday, via his twitter handle: @VictorMoses, tweeted: “Good to be back training outside 🙏🏿 #CFC.”
Moses was forced out with a suspected hamstring injury in their 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
Moses had started six of Chelsea’s eight Premier League matches this term.
A source close to the player said that Chelsea are angry with Nigeria for playing Moses for the entire duration of the game against Zambia, despite the forward complaining of a tight hamstring during the course of the game.
He was ruled out of the World Cup qualification game against Algeria in Constantine on Friday.

