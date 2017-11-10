Moses returns from injury

Chelsea star, Victor Moses, is back in training after recovering from an injury that sidelined him for six weeks.

The Nigerian, who was pictured in a training session at his club’s west London training ground, Cobhams, on Thursday, via his twitter handle: @VictorMoses, tweeted: “Good to be back training outside 🙏🏿 #CFC.”

Moses was forced out with a suspected hamstring injury in their 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Moses had started six of Chelsea’s eight Premier League matches this term.

A source close to the player said that Chelsea are angry with Nigeria for playing Moses for the entire duration of the game against Zambia, despite the forward complaining of a tight hamstring during the course of the game.

He was ruled out of the World Cup qualification game against Algeria in Constantine on Friday.