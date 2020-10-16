Victor Moses has completed yet another loan move away from Chelsea having joined Spartak Moscow on a season-long loan.

The 29-year-old will join the Russian side on a temporary switch until the end of the campaign.

Moses, who spent spells on loan with Fenerbahce and Inter Milan last season, is out of favour with Frank Lampard.

Antonio Conte had initially looked at signing Moses on a permanent deal, but he opted instead to sign other targets.

Moses has not played for Chelsea in more than two years.

However, he will hope for regular game time in the Russian capital.

His and his move to Russia marks his sixth spell away from Stamford Bridge after he arrived in 2012.