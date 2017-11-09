Moses, Balogun make CAF Best XI

The Nigerian duo of Victor Moses and Leon Balogun have been included by the Confederation of African Football in the list of best XI players of the Africa World Cup 2018 Qualifiers.

CAF published the names on its site on Friday despite having one more round to go in the qualifiers, which are scheduled to take place this weekend across the continent.

Balogun and Moses have been very impressive for Nigeria during the qualifiers, and they both played a big role in ensuring Nigeria progressed to the World Cup with one game to spare.

Others in the CAF XI are Denis Onyango-Uganda (GK), Serge Aurier, Ahmed Hegazy, Aly Maaloul, Mbark Boussoufa, Youssef Msakni, Sadio Mane, Khalid Boutaib and Mohamed Salah.