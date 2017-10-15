Moses a big loss for Chelsea – Conte

Antonio Conte has admitted the injury to Victor Moses is a big loss for Chelsea.

In addition to losing 2-1 to bottom-of-the-league Crystal Palace, Chelsea saw the wing-back forced off with an injury.

It appeared to be hamstring injury.

However Conte said more tests are needed before a definitive assessment can be made.

“His is another bad situation,” said the Italian after his side’s shock defeat at Selhurst Park. “We have to check on Sunday with the medical staff. But for sure it is another loss, a big loss for us. You know very well the importance of this player to our team.”

The injury to Moses adds to the list of unavailable Chelsea players.

Alvaro Morata, N’Golo Kante and Danny Drinkwater all missed the game on Saturday.

It comes amid a hectic schedule with Chelsea due to play Roma in the Champions League on Wednesday.

“To play this game without three important players, it is not simple,” Conte said.

“Also we need to understand the situation and to continue to work to find the right solution despite the injuries. They are big losses for us but we have to accept the situation and try to do our best.”