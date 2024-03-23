Moscow concert hall attack death toll hits 93

The number of deaths including children in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in Moscow, the Russian capital, has reached 93.

The Investigative Committee of Russia made this known on Saturday on its Telegram channel.

Earlier, some gunmen attacked the concert hall, killing at least 60 people and wounding 100 more, Russian security services say.

According to BBC-verified video, at least four attackers clad in camouflage gear took part in the attack, in the north-west suburb of Krasnogorsk.

Also Read:

The gunmen burst the Crocus City Hall while it was about to host a rock concert with parts of the building engulfed by fire and part of the roof collapsed.