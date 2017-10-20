Moscow calls for return of nuclear weapons deployed in Europe back to US

Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, said Friday that Moscow is calling for the return of US-deployed nuclear weapons in Europe back to the United States.

Lavrov made the call at the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference.

He said: “We are consistent in calling for the return of US nuclear weapons back to the [U.S.] national territory and for ending the so-called joint NATO missions, which in violation of the non-proliferation regime envisages [drills], where non-nuclear members of the alliance are exercising the use of nuclear weapons.”

Commenting on the dialogue between Moscow and Washington concerning strategic stability, Lavrov said that the dialogue would continue, but it was too early to speak about any concrete results.

He said: “As you know, there is a dialogue at the level of deputies, between [Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey] Ryabkov and [Undersecretary of State Thomas] Shannon.

“The dialogue continues, but I cannot say whether it will lead to significant results in foreseeable future, but at least it has been revived.”

Earlier, Izumi Nakamitsu, the UN Under-Secretary-General and High representative for disarmament affairs, said any potential weakening of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons is likely to have a huge impact on international security.

Nakamitsu said: “NPT must remain solid, healthy and strong. And any sign of weakening of the treaty would probably have great consequences for the security of all of us.”

He said that the international community should focus on the issues that unite it instead of focusing on the differences.

The official added that the NPT was one of the most important pillars of international security and peace.

The NPT came into effect in 1970 with the aim of preventing the spread of nuclear weapons and has been ratified by 190 governments.

It recognises five states as nuclear powers: China, France, Russia, the United States and the United Kingdom.

India, Israel and Pakistan have not signed the treaty, while North Korea withdrew from it in 2003.