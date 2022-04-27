Mortuary worker paid N50,000 to cut off head of minor’s corpse

A mortuary attendant with MABOD, located at Oke-Yidi, Abule Oloni, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Kushimo Lukman, has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Government-owned security outfit, Social Orientation and Safety Corps, for allegedly exhuming and cutting off the head a minor’s corpse.

The Corps Director of Information and Public Relations, Moruf Yusuf, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Yusuf said the suspect, who resided on Abule Oloni, Oke Yidi, Abeokuta, was arrested by officers on a routine patrol after he beheaded the corpse of a male minor at the Oke Yidi cemetery in Abeokuta.

He said: “During interrogation, the suspect revealed that the corpse was brought to the cemetery from the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, after the boy died due to complications from kidney disease.

“He claims that the parents, who came from Ibadan, sought his assistance as a mortuary attendant to get the body buried. He further said he buried the boy’s body in the cemetery in the presence of his parents around 7pm on Monday.

“The suspect later went back to the cemetery at 6am on Tuesday, April 26, to severe the head of the buried boy where he was caught after a fierce fight with the So-Safe officer who later overpowered him.

“The suspect later confessed that the fresh head was requested by a certain Chief Ifalonishe, aka Lanroye, at the rate of N50,000, and it was supposed to be delivered to him at a designated point in Abeokuta.

“The Commander of the corps, Soji Ganzallo, has ordered the operations department of the corps to ensure that the accomplices are apprehended and brought to book alongside his numerous clients.

“The suspect has been transferred to the Nigeria Police Force, Ogun State Police Command, Eleweran, Abeokuta, for further investigation and prosecution.”

—