Morocco to host CAF Champions League 2022 Final

Morocco will host the final of the Champions League slated to hold on May 30, 2022.

The previous CAF leadership decided on July 17, 2019 that the winner of the CAF Champions League will be determined by a one-leg final, instead of the usual two-legged, home and away final.

CAF received a bid from the Senegalese Football Federation and from the Royal Moroccan Football Federation to host the final of the CAF Champions League 2022.

The Senegalese Football Federation subsequently withdrew their bid.

CAF is therefore pleased to award the hosting of the CAF Champions League 2022 Final to Morocco.

There are currently discussions underway within CAF to revert to the old two-legged home and away final to determine the winner of the CAF Champions League, rather than the one-leg final.