Morocco to host 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Hassan Muaz

Morocco will host the 35th edition of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025, the Executive Committee has announced.

The decision was taken during the meeting of the CAF Executive Committee on Wednesday.

Morocco will be hosting Africa’s flagship event for the second time, 35 years after the North African country staged the competition in 1988.

