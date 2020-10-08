Morocco has reported 2,776 new COVID-19 cases, the biggest single-day increase so far, taking the number of infections in the country since March 2 to 140,024.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco as of Wednesday increased to 118,142 after 2,788 new ones were added, the ministry of health said in a statement.

The death toll rose to 2,439 with 29 new fatalities, while 424 people are in intensive care units.

China has helped Morocco in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A batch of medical supplies donated by the government of northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region was transported on June 8 to Casablanca-Settat in Morocco.

On May 14, China Development Bank sent a batch of donation, including respirators and medical protective masks, to help Morocco fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

China’s Guizhou Province also donated 15,000 surgical gloves, 20,000 medical masks and 2,000 protective suits to help protect Moroccan medical workers fighting the pandemic. (Xinhua/NAN)