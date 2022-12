Morocco break the jinx and qualify for the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup for the first time.

The Atlas Lions beat 2010 champions Spain 3-0 on penalties in Qatar after both sides ended 120 minutes of football without a goal.

This is an improvement on Morocco’s Round of 16 elimination at Mexico 1986 where they were beaten by Germany 1-0.

Morocco now carry Africa’s lone flag into the last eight and will meet the winners of the last Round of 16 fixture – Portugal or Switzerland.