Morocco beat title holders Senegal to reach CHAN final

Morocco on Tuesday advanced to the final of the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) after defeating Senegal 5-3 on penalties in an encounter that ended 1-1 at extra-time.

The semi-final match at the Nelson Mandela National Stadium in Kampala saw Morocco book a final clash with Madagascar, who earlier beat Sudan.

The second match was played in Dar es Salaam.

Senegal took the lead in the 16th minute when Joseph Layousse headed in from a Libasse Guèye corner, capping a dominant start by the defending champions.

Morocco equalised seven minutes later when Sabir Bougrine fired home a powerful right-footed strike from distance, bringing the score to 1-1 and shifting momentum in the Atlas Lions’ favour.

Layousse missed a second header, while Morocco’s Anas Bach was denied by goalkeeper Marc Diouf, as the game remained level.

The second half was tightly contested, as Morocco controlled possession, but Senegal remained dangerous on set pieces, threatening with their aerial strength and pace.

Goalkeeper El Mehdi Al Harrar made crucial saves for Morocco, while Diouf produced fine stops to deny Youssef Mehri and Oussama Lamlaoui as tension built.

Both teams made substitutions to inject energy, as Morocco brought on Ayoub Khairi and Salaheddine Errahouli, while Senegal introduced Insa Boye and Ababacar Sarr.

Morocco’s Lamlaoui had a header saved in the 119th minute, moments after Senegal’s Bonaventure Fonseca fired narrowly over from close range.

With no goals in extra-time, the match was decided on penalties.

Morocco scored all five kicks through Hrimat, Lamlaoui, Khairi, Bach, and Mehri.

Senegal’s captain Seyni Ndiaye missed their opening spot-kick, hitting the crossbar, though Cissé, Ciss, and Ba converted.

The Atlas Lions triumphed 5-3 in the shootout, earning a third CHAN final appearance in six years and ending Senegal’s hopes of back-to-back titles.

The match had been billed as a contest between Morocco’s experience and Senegal’s youthful energy, and it delivered drama and quality throughout.

Morocco’s coach Tarik Sektioui praised his side’s composure, saying they remained focused under pressure and deserved their place in the final.

Sektioui said: “It was a tough match.

“The players showed composure.

“We’ve fought hard to reach this stage, and now we want to win again.”

Senegal coach Souleymane Diallo expressed pride in his young squad, noting that in spite of the disappointment, their performance showed great promise for the future.

Diallo said: “This is a young team.

“They played with courage.

“Penalties are cruel, but our future is bright.”

Morocco will now face Madagascar in Saturday’s final at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani in Nairobi, with continental glory on the line.

Senegal will contest the third-place playoff against Sudan on Friday in Dar es Salaam, seeking to end their campaign on a high.

For Morocco, a third CHAN title beckons.

Senegal’s dream might have ended but the emergence of a new generation of players offers reasons for optimism.

